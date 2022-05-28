eCash (XEC) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 28th. In the last seven days, eCash has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $911.92 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 77.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $708.35 or 0.02449408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.94 or 0.00508108 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00032629 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008780 BTC.

About eCash

eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,071,535,923,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc . The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

eCash Coin Trading

