ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Receives $10.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.17.

ECNCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

OTCMKTS:ECNCF opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.