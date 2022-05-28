Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.55.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Ecovyst news, insider Michael Feehan bought 5,000 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 361,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,898.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty bought 40,000 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $394,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $394,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECVT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.36. 213,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,236. Ecovyst has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Ecovyst’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

