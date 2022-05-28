Effect.AI (EFX) Price Tops $0.0179 on Exchanges

Effect.AI (EFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Effect.AI has a market cap of $4.52 million and $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Effect.AI coin can now be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00084964 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000591 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00017093 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00238082 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00024373 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00008094 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

