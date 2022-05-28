Einsteinium (EMC2) Hits Market Cap of $2.07 Million

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Einsteinium has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $2,252.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000284 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002282 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00218714 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006572 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000763 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,593,290 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

