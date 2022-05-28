Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEEXU. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,675,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,521,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,593,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,000.

Get Games & Esports Experience Acquisition alerts:

Shares of GEEXU remained flat at $$10.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,425. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.11. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.23.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue business combination with interactive media companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEEXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games & Esports Experience Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.