Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Buys Shares of 19,270 Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth $125,742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,786,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,771,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,264,000. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Schroeter bought 83,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $949,995.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 828,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,398,254. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 133,780 shares of company stock worth $1,498,513.

Shares of KD traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.63. 1,569,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,412. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

