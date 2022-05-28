Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Buys Shares of 24,000 Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 56.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 110.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tronox stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.45. 611,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.13.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

TROX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tronox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $91,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 324,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,944,895.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $51,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

