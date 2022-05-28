Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Invests $939,000 in Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. owned 0.24% of Constellation Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth $106,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 125.8% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 24,727 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 1.3% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 231,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 31.1% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 82,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTA remained flat at $$9.80 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 275,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,052. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

