Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

May 28th, 2022

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEFGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, an increase of 91.3% from the April 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ELKEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Elkem ASA from 41.00 to 44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Elkem ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

OTCMKTS:ELKEF opened at $3.70 on Friday. Elkem ASA has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $4.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70.

Elkem ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

