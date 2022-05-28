EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sidoti upgraded EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.50.

NYSE:EME opened at $107.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.11 and its 200-day moving average is $117.50. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $99.72 and a 1-year high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EME. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 85.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 66,393 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 22.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 184.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 21,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 18.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,461,000 after buying an additional 28,481 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

