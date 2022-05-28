Emirex Token (EMRX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,178.00

Emirex Token (EMRX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last week, Emirex Token has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Emirex Token has a market cap of $6.28 million and approximately $7,178.00 worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emirex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emirex Token Profile

Emirex Token is a coin. It was first traded on August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,258,765 coins. The official message board for Emirex Token is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL . Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emirex Token’s official website is emrx.emirex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

Emirex Token Coin Trading

