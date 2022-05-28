Empty Set Dollar (ESD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,039.00

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $6,039.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

