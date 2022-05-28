Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.68

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.68 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 1.38 ($0.02). Empyrean Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.41 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,988,502 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.24 million and a PE ratio of -7.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 16.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41.

About Empyrean Energy (LON:EME)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 10% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

