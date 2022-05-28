ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Down 83.4% in May

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 83.4% from the April 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($17.02) to €17.00 ($18.09) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.90 ($20.11) to €19.60 ($20.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ENAGAS S A/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGGY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.58. 7,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,520. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.