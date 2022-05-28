Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 550,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,508,000 after buying an additional 158,087 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,140,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,568,000 after buying an additional 67,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.32.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $46.20. 5,711,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,749,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.36. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.16%.

Enbridge Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.