Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Short Interest Up 241.4% in May

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,680,000 shares, an increase of 241.4% from the April 30th total of 18,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,708,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,550. The company has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.77. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.36.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.32.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

