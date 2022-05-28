Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-$0.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $198.69 million-$200.93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.46 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.14-$2.15 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAVA. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Get Endava alerts:

Shares of DAVA opened at $105.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 1.17. Endava has a 12-month low of $86.17 and a 12-month high of $172.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.13.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.36 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Endava by 30.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the third quarter worth about $247,000. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.