Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Endonovo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 799,195 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

Get Endonovo Therapeutics alerts:

Endonovo Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENDV)

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive electroceutical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endonovo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endonovo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.