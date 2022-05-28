Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

UUUU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.75 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $67,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,086.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $173,675 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 528.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 94,996 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 43,694 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,415,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,101,000 after acquiring an additional 166,549 shares during the period. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Fuels (Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Fuels (UUUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.