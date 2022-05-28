EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20. EnerSys also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.10-$1.20 EPS.

ENS stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.77. The stock had a trading volume of 468,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $59.92 and a twelve month high of $100.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.37.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. EnerSys’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENS. Zacks Investment Research cut EnerSys from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EnerSys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in EnerSys by 95.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,918,000 after purchasing an additional 124,585 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in EnerSys by 18.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in EnerSys by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in EnerSys by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 498,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after purchasing an additional 102,933 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in EnerSys by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

