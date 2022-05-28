Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enfusion Inc. is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Enfusion alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of ENFN opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39. Enfusion has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $23.21.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enfusion will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enfusion (Get Rating)

Enfusion Inc offers software-as-a-service for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enfusion (ENFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.