Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enjoy Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Enjoy Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enjoy Technology will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enjoy Technology.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENJY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enjoy Technology from $6.00 to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Enjoy Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research lowered Enjoy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enjoy Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enjoy Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of ENJY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. 3,200,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,647. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53. Enjoy Technology has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC purchased a new stake in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,012,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

