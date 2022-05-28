Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS) Short Interest Update

Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Enphys Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.68 during midday trading on Friday. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,206. Enphys Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Enphys Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphys Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Enphys Acquisition by 209.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphys Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,809,000.

Enphys Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

