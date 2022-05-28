Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Entravision Communications from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Entravision Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of EVC opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $423.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.82. Entravision Communications has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $9.34.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $197.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.60 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 3.18%. Analysts expect that Entravision Communications will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, Director Paul A. Zevnik purchased 45,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $228,148.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 277,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,679.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik acquired 63,388 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $315,672.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,262.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entravision Communications (EVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.