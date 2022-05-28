Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $324.00 million-$326.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.10 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.17-$2.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.57.

ENV opened at $67.09 on Friday. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $59.01 and a 12-month high of $85.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $321.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Envestnet by 86.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Envestnet by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

