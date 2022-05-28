enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “enVVeno Medical Corporation is a medical device company. It focuses in the treatment of venous disease. enVVeno Medical Corporation, formerly known as Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc., is based in IRVINE, CA. “

Shares of enVVeno Medical stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. enVVeno Medical has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $11.38.

enVVeno Medical ( NASDAQ:NVNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that enVVeno Medical will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,150,000. ACT Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of enVVeno Medical by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 138,700 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

enVVeno Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

