Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the April 30th total of 26,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EPSN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.11. 203,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,730. Epsilon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.01.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 31,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $237,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,093,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,701,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jason Stankowski sold 29,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $204,708.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 324,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,018.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,302. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPSN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 1,029.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 31,330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

About Epsilon Energy (Get Rating)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.