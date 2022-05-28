Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Update

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the April 30th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

EPSN traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 203,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,730. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01. Epsilon Energy has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $169.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.20.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Jason Stankowski sold 61,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $436,712.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 397,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,350.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 18,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $132,941.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,917,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,617,035.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,741 shares of company stock worth $2,209,302. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPSN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 1,029.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 31,330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

