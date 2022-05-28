Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) CEO Grant Johnson Buys 50,000 Shares

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) CEO Grant Johnson acquired 50,000 shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $19,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,403,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,266.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48.
Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). The business had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 115.86% and a negative return on equity of 44.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esports Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.
About Esports Entertainment Group (Get Rating)
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.
