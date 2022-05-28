EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $89.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ESLOY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($207.45) to €190.00 ($202.13) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HSBC upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €185.00 ($196.81) to €189.00 ($201.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.83.

ESLOY stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.57. 41,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,980. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $73.48 and a twelve month high of $110.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.89.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

