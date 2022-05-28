ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires Shares of 19,546 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $395,149,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 62.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,570,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $631,857,000 after purchasing an additional 986,940 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,561,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,269,624,000 after purchasing an additional 388,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $256.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.00. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

