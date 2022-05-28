ETF Managers Group LLC Invests $1.54 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,520,000 after buying an additional 4,305,989 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,425,000 after buying an additional 2,891,713 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 215.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,549,713,000 after buying an additional 2,945,104 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,911,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,362,000 after buying an additional 2,608,267 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,639,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,618,273,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.70.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $229.16 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.60 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.30. The firm has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

