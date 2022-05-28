ETF Managers Group LLC Invests $1.67 Million in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,127 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,400 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 18,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 384,095 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,239,000 after acquiring an additional 51,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $139.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

