ETF Managers Group LLC Makes New $3.72 Million Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 451,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,849,000 after purchasing an additional 40,733 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 72,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 46,546 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBOE has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.09.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $111.85 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.99 and a 200-day moving average of $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

