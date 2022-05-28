ETF Managers Group LLC Makes New Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.65.

NYSE ALB opened at $270.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $157.82 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 113.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

