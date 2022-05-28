ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,365 Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,365 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,145,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,460,000 after purchasing an additional 97,679 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 315.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,167,000 after purchasing an additional 558,180 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 542,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,131,000 after purchasing an additional 27,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,068,000 after purchasing an additional 296,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,297 shares of company stock valued at $12,432,550 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCTY. StockNews.com started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.18.

Shares of PCTY opened at $178.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 115.14 and a beta of 1.30. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.97 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.06%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

