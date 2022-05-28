ETF Managers Group LLC Reduces Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 367.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,057,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,665,000 after purchasing an additional 23,676 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 820.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,843,000 after purchasing an additional 61,694 shares during the period. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $339.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.75.

BioNTech stock opened at $166.96 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $121.32 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of -0.28.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 33.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.5342 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

