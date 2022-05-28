ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 920 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in GDS by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in GDS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in GDS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average is $41.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.07.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.32.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

