ETF Managers Group LLC Trims Holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,862 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.34% of International Money Express worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments grew its position in International Money Express by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in International Money Express by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 23,906 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in International Money Express by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 34,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Money Express by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 73,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $775.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.57.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 41.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Money Express news, Director John Rincon sold 11,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $226,856.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,288 shares in the company, valued at $8,950,962.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $2,661,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,044 shares of company stock worth $4,748,726 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

International Money Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.