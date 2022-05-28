ETHPad Achieves Market Cap of $1.15 Million (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. ETHPad has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $295,324.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHPad coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ETHPad has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 51.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $680.96 or 0.02344710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.33 or 0.00507289 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00032726 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008729 BTC.

ETHPad Profile

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ETHPad

