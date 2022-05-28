Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 64,071 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 134,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Eton Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ETON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.39% and a negative return on equity of 73.59%. The business had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 23.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; and Rezipres, a ready-to-use formulation of a molecule that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.

