Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $949.09

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 949.09 ($11.94) and traded as high as GBX 1,034 ($13.01). Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at GBX 1,030 ($12.96), with a volume of 97,305 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 973.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 949.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. Euromoney Institutional Investor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.74%.

In related news, insider Jack Callaway bought 2,500 shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 899 ($11.31) per share, for a total transaction of £22,475 ($28,281.11).

Euromoney Institutional Investor Company Profile (LON:ERM)

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fast Markets, Financial & Professional Services, and Asset Management. The Fast Market segment provides commodity price benchmarks and analysis to its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, forest products, and agriculture industries.

