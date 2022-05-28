Evedo Price Tops $0.0319 on Major Exchanges (EVED)

Evedo (EVED) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 28th. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for $0.0319 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $468,630.25 and $30,806.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,029.35 or 1.00031325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002040 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001723 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,672,017 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

