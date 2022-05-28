EvenCoin One Day Volume Reaches $81,645.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 28th. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 54.6% against the dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a market cap of $15,615.53 and $81,645.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00226837 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000165 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003227 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $549.75 or 0.01897776 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00325606 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

