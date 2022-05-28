Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 803,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES stock opened at $93.30 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.27.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.82%.

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,988. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.