EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVgo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.11). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EVgo will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EVgo.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVGO. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Capital One Financial cut EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE EVGO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,552. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74. EVgo has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $19.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in EVgo during the first quarter worth about $46,425,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter worth approximately $28,720,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EVgo by 121.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,340 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in EVgo during the first quarter worth approximately $32,188,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in EVgo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

