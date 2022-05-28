Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Announces Earnings Results

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evogene had a negative net margin of 3,062.47% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EVGN remained flat at $$0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. 203,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,657. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. Evogene has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $23.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evogene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Evogene by 164.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evogene in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Evogene in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Evogene by 68.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Evogene by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

