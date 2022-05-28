Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EOLS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays raised shares of Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

EOLS traded up $1.74 on Friday, hitting $13.61. 778,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,067. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $762.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.07.

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. Evolus had a negative net margin of 58.28% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The company had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Evolus will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David N. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $68,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 37,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $369,467.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,220 shares of company stock worth $2,041,897. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Evolus during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Evolus by 21.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 32,719 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Evolus by 122.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Evolus by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Evolus by 48.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

