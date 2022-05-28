Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,270,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,962 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Exelon worth $131,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $1,902,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,188,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,431,000 after purchasing an additional 254,749 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

In related news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at $111,264.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,813 shares of company stock worth $1,405,947 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.85. 5,224,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,448,704. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.59.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.